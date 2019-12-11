Twin brothers Amar and Aman Syal, who were among the first partners of Myspace, the largest social networking site in the world from 2005 to 2008, in the early part of the century, have continued to help revolutionize startup growth, doing so recently with Create Music Group.
The Indian American duo helped launch Myspace Music before it was sold to FOX in 2005.
In 2017, the brothers became initial seed investors in Create Music Group, investing a total of a quarter million dollars in the Hollywood, Calif.-based startup on digital rights management, according to a news release from abnewswire.com.
The company is expected to be valued at more than $100 million by 2020, it said.
“Working for major corporations such as FOX and Disney, I’ve gained a lot of experience on how to best launch and market new projects and companies across any social media landscape,” said Amar Syal in a news release.
Added Aman Syal: “We’ve had the pleasure of working with many talented individuals, and always look to help others succeed in their marketing needs no matter what industry they are in.”
With an entrepreneurial mindset, the Syals have founded and developed their own start-up companies, including Pet Republic, which developed the first water soluble vitamin water liquid 'Sips' for dogs and cats; LED Wheels, a self-powered display wheel for cars, which displays images and animations while cruising at speeds of above 30 miles per hour; and Urban Asian Music, which manages, markets, promotes and develops South Asian talent based in the U.S., among other projects.
In 2020, Amar and Aman plan to launch their own record label called PRYME and executive produce projects for American based talent to a global market, according to the release.
That said, the release continues, as the competitive landscape gets tougher, getting results from social media is getting more and more difficult. In the U.S. alone, about 88 percent of businesses use social media for marketing purposes. That is quite a bit of competition, but with the right strategies in place, you can stand out and reach your target audience, the release said.
Some tips on how to build a business include: listen to your customers and competitors on social media; use dynamic video advertising on Facebook to boost conversions; and turn your employees into brand ambassadors.
Aman Syal is currently CRM director at Sony in Culver City, Calif.;
