Renowned Indian actor Anupam Kher, who has legions of fans, has found a new celebrity fan: late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.
Kher, who is currently in New York filming for NBC’s medical drama, “New Amsterdam,” bumped into Fallon at an Indian restaurant and was super enthused about the impromptu meetup.
He took to Instagram to share about the happy coincidence and profess his own admiration for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” host. “When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling,” Kher wrote alongside a selfie of the two of them. “Thank you dear @jimmyfallon for your warmth, appreciation and generosity. It was a pleasure meeting you. You are not only a great talk show host, actor, writer, singer but also a very genuine human being.”
Fallon returned the favor, tweeting: “I will see you again soon, hopefully. Next time, dinner is on me!”
Kher plays the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor, an Indian physician on the show, which also features Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.
Kher was last seen in “The Accidental Prime Minister,” a biopic based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Though the film didn’t exactly set the box office cash registers ringing, Kher earned rave reviews for his portrayal of Singh. He will also be seen in “Hotel Mumbai,” a film based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.