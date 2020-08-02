NEW DELHI – Indian pop star Ananya Birla was the first Indian artist to feature on the largest pop radio show in the U.S., and she considers it an honor.
"It is indeed an honor to be the first Indian artist to feature on the largest U.S. pop radio show and have my single played a week prior to the actual release. I'm so happy they found merit in my body of work," said Ananya, who was featured on the pop radio show, Sirius XM Hits 1. Her single "Let there be love" is played on the station a week prior to its actual release.
"It feels amazing to witness your consistent efforts finally paying off and I'm grateful to the radio group for giving me this opportunity. I'm looking forward to taking India to the world and making everyone really proud," she added.
Through her electro-pop single, Ananya has tried to give voice to the trauma of the pandemic. The single launched on July 31. She recorded the single during lockdown at a makeshift home studio in Los Angeles.
Ananya hopes that listeners will develop their own interpretation of the song.
"I feel like we are all going through this collective trauma right now and I wanted to give a voice to that, but also showcase the sparks of hope and positivity that are being born right in the middle of this chaos," Ananya said about the single.
According to an earlier India-West article, the Indian musician/entrepreneur is the daughter of Indian industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.