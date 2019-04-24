SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Director Sriram Raghavan’s latest film, “Andhadhun,” which received an impressive opening and did great business when it released in October 2018, is shattering box office records in China now, but the filmmaker remains as unassuming as ever, letting his work steal the spotlight.
India-West met with Raghavan and the film’s producer, Sanjay Routray, April 20 at a special dinner event hosted by Consul General of India in San Francisco Sanjay Panda at his home here.
At the outset, Routray told India-West that the film, which was made at a modest budget, has already crossed the Rs. 300-mark in China, making it the third highest grossing Indian film in China. And by the looks of it, the film, a crime thriller with a twisted plot, is not showing any signs of slowing down.
One of the most fascinating aspects of “Andhadhun,” in which Ayushmann Khurana plays the title role of a visually impaired pianist, alongside Tabu as the antagonist and Radhika Apte as his love interest, is the film’s climax. Very few Indian films have triggered such a wave of conflicting opinions. Its cryptic ending, with audiences being left to their own devices to conclude the myriad possibilities, Raghavan told India-West, was deliberate, and the gamble seems to have paid off, big time.
“There were four of us who were writing it and we used to have a lot of discussions. My colleague Pooja said, ‘He should be blind.’ Someone else said, ‘If he is blind, then the story becomes very sad and dark…so there was a lot of debate on that and we decided to leave it to the audience,” Raghavan told India-West. “That was the basic idea, to give it a little ambiguity at the end so that people will question. What I had dreamt of was when two people go to watch the movie, one will say, ‘This is what happened’ and the other will say, ‘That is what happened.’ It was nice to dream about but for that to happen, I mean I wanted it, but I didn’t expect it to happen on such a large scale. People actually went to watch the film again.”
Inspired by films like “Fargo” and movies made by American filmmakers like the Coen Brothers, Raghavan said he and Routray decided to make an unconventional film with “actors” and not stars.
“The way I saw it was that ‘Badlapur’ was a serious film, which got good reviews and people appreciated it, so I thought let me just break away from that kind of intensity and just do a mad, funny movie,” said Raghavan, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India. “That was the idea. It was meant to be a black comedy because this film doesn’t have a reference point, at least in Hindi movies…last film I had Varun Dhawan, so it wasn’t like go bigger. We had this little story which I narrated to Tabu. And then Ayushmann came on board. For us, it was kind of a little movie, a little movie that suddenly became bigger than we ever thought and the amount of love we’ve got is a little overwhelming, surprising but great.”
He made a strategic choice to stick with an open-ended film, a decision, which he explained, was not very well received by the producers initially.
“The main worry with Indian audiences, is the producers; Viacom 18 felt that they don’t want ambiguity. They want closure and don’t want to be confused. I was like we are doing everything a certain way and let’s not play safe here,” Raghavan told India-West. “I was expecting some people to say that it was confusing, but that is a minority. People are taking their parents to watch the film so in that way it has broken the age barriers.”
“Andhadhun,” a commercial and critical success, has set off a chain of reactions on social media and on online platforms, with people trying to decode the film. And even though this is Raghavan’s dream come true moment, there were also moments of self-doubt, he admitted to India-West. Those moments came alive when he was filming the last schedule in Poland which shows Khurrana whacking a can out of his way with his rabbit-head cane.
“We couldn’t predict that. We were shooting on the streets, hoping to do a little bit of crowd control since you can’t block the streets. After 4-5 takes, when we were done, we were like, ‘Oh my God! We don’t know if this is going to work or not, so I was also in the pressure mark area. But then you trust your instincts and hope for the best,” he told India-West. “It was a gamble, but it paid off like a jackpot, in the sense that people online, on YouTube are debating and people who are posting their own conclusions. It’s gone beyond our dreams. The film grew exponentially in India and this Chinese reaction is like ‘Gulab Jamun.’”
Raghavan shared that while he was always keen on casting Tabu for the role, Khurrana wasn’t his first choice for the title character.
“I was looking for someone who could play the piano and most of the stars don’t have that kind of time, to spend 2-3 months doing things, so I thought let me try newcomers,” recalled Raghavan. “I always wanted this film to be a small film so that I get creative freedom. I was still looking and got a text from Ayushmann saying, ‘I heard you’ve got a script. Can I come and hear it and audition for it?’ I just called him out of politeness. Somehow, for no reason, it’s not that I don’t like him. I loved ‘Vicky Donor’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.’ He loved the narration.”
And the rest, as they say, is history. Raghavan added that after some training, Khurrana managed to play all the piano pieces for the film.
And as far as Tabu is concerned, he said: “Tabu was very sporting. How do you define this character? She asked me, ‘Am I the villain?’ I said, ‘No, this can happen in the next house. We don’t know.’ And Tabu is a fantastic actress. I didn’t have to direct her. The time when she agreed, half of my work was done.”
Raghavan, the director of films like “Ek Hasina Thi,” “Johhny Gaddar” and “Agent Vinod,” seems to have almost cracked the code for thrillers.
“Badlapur,” a revenge thriller, turned out to be a pathbreaking film for its lead actor, Varun Dhawan.
“When Varun heard the story, I was definite he would say no because it’s too scary for him. He had just done one film, that of his father’s, who is my senior in the film industry,” he recalled to India-West. “He said he liked it and I thought after four days his father will call me up and say, ‘What is this,’ and somehow, they’ll rank us out of it…That daring paid off.”
After a film’s release you may analyze it but it’s hard to predict what will pique the interest of Indian audiences, he remarked, adding, “You just have to go with your gut feeling.”
As a filmmaker, said Raghavan, he doesn’t take the pressure of box office numbers, but tries to stick to the budget since overshooting it ends up tampering with his vision.
“You start diluting things, watering things down. Like in ‘Agent Vinod,’ where we shot all over the world, what originally began as a hard-hitting film sort of became like a trying to please all kind of film,” he noted. “When that pressure comes on to you, your main thought becomes how do we get this money back, whereas in smaller films you are under the radar, people leave you alone. And these days, thanks to social media, within four hours you know the fate of a film.”
Raghavan, whose favorite thriller is “Jewel Thief,” is working on a bunch of projects, including a drama based on the life of a 21-year-old second lieutenant with the Indian Army, Arun Khetrapal, who was killed in the Battle of Basantar, which was fought as part of the Indo-Pak War of 1971.
It is not a biopic, he stressed.
“It’s an interesting drama. I hope I can do justice to it,” said Raghavan. “It’s not a biopic but it will be based on facts. It not an Amar Chitra Katha version of his life,” he told India-West. “It’s about war, about two countries and has a lot of layers, at least in my head right now. It’s about two instances which happened during that time which reflect something good about both countries during a war.”
