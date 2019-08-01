After being screened at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival’s Marche du Films section, Indian filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri’s new film, “Cactus,” is now an official selection for the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Directed by Chaudhuri and starring Aparajita Dey, Anurupa Chakraborty and Aishani De, the film premiered at the Reaktor Indian Film Festival of Vienna and went on to be nominated at the Rome Independent film Awards 2019.
The film is a commentary on Jesus Christ through a silent mode and portrays Jesus Christ in a female avatar. It is a 90-minute feature-length narrative that is shot in black and white takes.
The film festival opens Aug. 8, with its chief guest being Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and opening film, “Bulbul Can Sing.”
“Cactus” is set to be screened Aug. 12.
According to its description on the festival’s website, “Cactus” is a film that “bridges the gap between godliness and human beings and is an artistic interpretation of the life phases of Christ.”
The film, shot in seven months, is divided into three eras, i.e., BC, Christ era and AD. “’Cactus’ utilizes the artform of Pieta and the last Supper to derive perceptions about the origin and death of Jesus,” it read.
“On the selection, the team is elated as making alternative films is extremely tough in Kolkata,” Chaudhuri said in a statement. “People here are either pretentious artists or more inclined toward mainstream ones. Unity is what artists here lack in; this makes us a region that basks in its past legacy. Hereby, we rely a lot on film festivals.”
Both mainstream and independent films will be screened at the ten-day festival chaired by Mitu Bhowmick Lange.
Along with a good festival run, the film has also struck a deal with Amazon Prime and Vimeo. This will be followed by a DVD release in 2020.
Amazon Prime is set to release the film in several countries, including the U.S, the U.K., Australia, and Germany.
“It is tough to think of returns (in terms of revenue) while making an alternative film. Firstly, we independent filmmakers are dealing with a monetary crisis where we are left with the option to at least complete the film. In such a case, we hardly have the option to release it theatrically. Online or digital releases these days have come to a refuge for us; and of course, it is a huge time for the team when people around the world will be able to watch our film.”
