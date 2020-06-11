For the third year in a row, Indian filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri’s film will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival’s Marche du Films section.
His new feature-length Malayalam film, “Katti Nrittam,” is now part of Marche du film Cannes 2020, which will be held virtually this year from June 22-26.
“I always look forward to Cannes every year. However, this year, it does not hold the same charm with the Covid-19 hovering around. But even virtually as proposed, we are going to have a lot of important networking, producers’ meets, and that is all Cannes is about,” Chaudhuri said.
Previously, “Katti Nrittam’s” script was included in the world-renowned Margaret Herrick Library in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The Kolkata-based indie filmmaker is globally known for silent films such as “The Wife’s Letter,” “White” and “Cactus.”
“Katti Nrittam,” a major part of which was shot in Kolkata, is a modern-day adaptation of “Mahabharata.”
The story revolves around a failed Kathakali dancer who is the embodiment of Arjuna and who turns into a psychopathic killer.
“This represents a battlefield of complex relationships, ambitions and satisfying one’s ego. ‘Katti Nrittam’ has been an attempt to reflect on the dark side of Gods and their political ambitions,” Chaudhuri said.
The film stars Rahul Sreenivasan, Rukmini Sircar, Sabuj Bardhhan, Anuska Chakraborty and Aritra Sengupta.
On moving to Malayalam films, Chaudhuri said: “Malayalam films of this age have left a tremendous impact on me. Or, you can also say that it is far ahead of contemporary Bengali cinema…Malayali traditions are something that I have always looked forward to. People do find a lot of similarities between the two (Bengali and Malayali traditions), but I think Malayalis are more grounded and less pretentious. And my last visit to Kalamandalam back in 2018 had inspired me to write a story revolving around Kathakali dancers; eventually, I decided to turn it into a film. That’s how it happened.”
The film is scheduled to release in theaters in 2020 after making festival rounds around the globe.
Watch the teaser here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Z2roUKz6Oo&feature=youtu.be
