ANAHEIM, Calif. — Indian American businessman Natoo Patel hosted thousands of people Oct. 13 at the 44th annual Raas-Garba convention at the Anaheim Convention Center here, kicking off a two-weekend celebration.
A second raas garba will be held here Oct. 20.
The Oct. 13 celebration, under the aegis of Natoo Patel and Friends for ISSO, featured prayers, multiple garbas, raas, food, and lessons from the dance fitness group BollyX.
“This event celebrates our Indian heritage,” Patel told India-West. “Also, more and more of the younger generations enjoy learning the new style of Dandia Raas and Garba. Some of the younger folks nowadays use this event as a networking and socializing event,” he added.
The annual Raas-Garba event began 44 years ago when Patel held it in the garage of a friend’s home. There were only four families participating at the time. But what began as a small event grew rapidly, moving from a church hall to a high school to two different colleges. In 1984 the event moved to the Anaheim Convention Center.
According to Patel, the convention aims to provide “fun dancing and wonderful music. Participants are able to show their talents to others.” Most everyone wears authentic custom-tailored colorful outfits.
The weekend’s event drew newcomers both Indian and several from different ethnic backgrounds.
Yuni Clarke took a moment away from dancing garba to observe the crowd. There were several three/four people lines dancing in different directions although the dance steps were the same.
“This is my first time here and this is really fun!” Clarke told India-West.
Outside the dance floor, people are permitted to wear shoes, buy snacks such as samosas, indulge their chai addictions, and purchase dandias.
Anita Shah came with her friend after years of missing Garba. It was her first time attending the Anaheim Raas-Garba event.
“I haven’t been to Garba in a long time. “I’m excited, it’s fun to see the crowd and learn some new Garba techniques,” she told India-West. “It’s a fun way to kick off Diwali season; Navratri seems like the official start to that.”
Parents bring their children dressed in traditional Gujarati clothes. Some of the youngest participants wore noise-cancelling headphones. Sounds from the DJ intermingled with drums, and toe tapping beats.
During a dance lesson from BollyX, children and the elderly ran to the stage to mimic the dance moves taught by the troupe.
Dr. Anjana Patel and her husband are also sponsors of the event. Anjana Patel told India-West that seeing the large number of youth at this event makes her happy.
“The youth are coming here and dancing instead of going to the bars. I always like this event, it is such a nice and safe place. People are comfortable sending their kids,” she said. “The kids come here and dance all night, they’ll find someone to dance with if they are alone and they make friends.”
“Every year people start dating from coming here, every year there are couples that come out of this event. They come here, they dance, and they keep our culture alive,” said Patel.
The night culminated with thousands of people filling the arena and dancing into the wee hours of the morning.
