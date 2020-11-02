After a long break, Indian actor Anupam Kher is back to New York City, doing what he loves most: acting.
Kher has resumed the shoot of his hit NBC medical drama, “New Amsterdam.”
Kher informed his fans about the latest development via Instagram. The 65-year-old actor shared a photo with his co-star Ryan Eggold with the caption: “We are BACK!! @nbcnewamsterdam @ryaneggold #Doctors.”
Kher, an active user of social media, recently crossed the 18-million mark on Twitter.
“We are a family of 18.1 million friends, fans and followers on @Twitter,” he announced on the micro-blogging site recently, adding, “Thank you for your love, warmth, occasional criticism and endless blessings. I learn so much from each one of you about work and life. A BIG THANK YOU!! #Friends.”
In January this year, NBC renewed the show for three more years, through the 2022-23 season.
Kher, who plays the role of Indian physician Dr. Vijay Kapoor on the show, previously told India-West: “I’m glad to be a part of the series which again talks about compassion. And I’m also glad that one of the primary lead characters on the show is that of an Indian doctor which allows me, gives me, opportunities to bring Indianness to the series which is very popular, whether it’s in the form of Laddu or Hanuman Chalisa or Hindi. It’s a very gratifying feeling… This is being a different kind of ambassador for my country.” (Read Kher’s interview here: https://bit.ly/2V9doTG)
Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, the show follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Not taking “no” for an answer, Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital – the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the president of the United States under one roof – and return it to the glory that put it on the map.
