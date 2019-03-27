Indian actor Anupam Kher, who has had an illustrious career spanning over 500 films, just turned 64. But the veteran actor remains a reservoir of energy and enthusiasm, and the vigor with which he pursues every role that comes his way is something that cannot be taught in film schools.
And perhaps the single biggest reason he continues to succeed is because he doesn’t desire success.
“I don’t look back at my career. I think there is so much to look ahead,” Kher quipped in an interview with India-West.
Kher continues to explore his artistic abilities and the latest film to showcase his range as an actor is “Hotel Mumbai,” which vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai. The film will arrive in theaters March 29.
The heart-breaking and heart-stopping drama brings forth the harrowing ordeal of the guests and staff trapped inside the hotel for hours as four armed terrorists went on a rampage, digging into every nook and cranny of the historic hotel. As the ruthless assassins were gunning for blood, terrified patrons waited with bated breath for help to arrive, which in this case were NSG commandos who had to be flown in from Delhi.
But this gripping narrative reveals how the equally terrified hotel staff refused to leave their guests, risking their own lives in order to protect everyone else’s.
Spearheading the efforts were Kher as renowned chef Hemant Oberoi, and British Indian actor Dev Patel as a waiter named Arjun.
Kher’s character, based on a real person, remains visibly calm in the face of terror, creating a plan to move guests to a more secure location: the hotel’s private Chambers Lounge.
This story, Kher told India-West, needs to be told and heard. The tragedy had hit so close to home, Kher said, he didn’t think twice before becoming a part of this re-enactment.
“It is an important film of our times,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that this event took place, but it is important for the world to know what the victims must have actually felt. That was the interpretation of the director, who focused on the compassion and courage of the staff of the Taj Hotel and the heroism that he brought out and that was there during the attack for the 72 hours of the siege. So, I was looking at it not only from an actor’s point of view but for someone who has lived in Mumbai for so many years and who witnessed this happening on TV.”
Kher continued: “It wasn’t the physicality of it that was more important; it was what I as an actor, for that matter, all the actors, had to go through actual trauma, at least feel it otherwise they couldn’t project it. You did not need skills, but you needed to recreate those emotions and feel them yourselves.”
Kher decided not to meet chef Oberoi before playing him in the film, revealing that their first meeting was at the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
“The reason I did not meet him beforehand was because I did not want to ask him questions because he had already lived through that and I did not want to make it difficult for him,” he explained to India-West, adding he had friends who lost their loved ones in the attack.
The cast and crew flew to Adelaide, Australia, to shoot the interior scenes of the hotel, while the exterior shots and other scenes were filmed in Mumbai, he said.
Irrespective of the location, the atmosphere on set was “grim, tough, difficult,” but the subject of the film brought the cast together, Kher recalled to India-West.
“Our director had also recorded gun shots and he would play them suddenly in the middle of a scene,” he disclosed. “We used to enter the set in a certain frame of mind and leave the set in a certain frame of mind.”
Working on the film was an emotionally draining and mentally exhausting experience, he said.
“But one thought of the actual victims, the innocent people who went through this, and compared to that this was nothing. But sometimes recreating can be tiring because you want to be as truthful as you can to the emotions and that was important,” Kher noted.
At its core, the tense drama is about the biggest terror attack on Indian soil, but its scope is much more than that. It inspires people to persevere and is also a reminder that in times of tragedy, how people come together to each other’s defense.
“The message of ‘Hotel Mumbai’ is compassion, diversity, courage, and how you find heroes among ordinary people,” Kher told India-West. “How ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ or ‘Guest is God’ is actually practiced at the Taj Hotel. And this was not the best way to discover, but it showed how resilient the city of Mumbai is.”
Even though for the most part, Patel and Kher are in different parts of the hotel, safeguarding the guests, the scenes featuring the two of them together are impactful. And Kher had more than a few words of appreciation for the “Slumdog Millionaire” star.
“We got along very well. He is a wonderful boy,” Kher told India-West. “He is very affectionate, hard-working, innovative, curious, and very bright. We developed a good relationship and I like him very much.”
Kher is also busy building a fanbase in the U.S., courtesy of his role on the hugely popular NBC medical drama, “New Amsterdam.” The actor plays Dr. Vijay Kapoor on the show.
Having a fully-fledged Indian character on a prime time show on American TV is always a delight, but Kher occasionally injects more authenticity to his role. In one of the recent episodes, when he was supposed to offer a silent prayer, he suggested reciting Hanuman Chalisa while holding the idol of Lord Hanuman instead.
“I’m happy and they were magnanimous to allow it,” Kher told India-West. “I’m glad to be a part of the series which again talks about compassion. And I’m also glad that one of the primary lead characters on the show is that of an Indian doctor which allows me, gives me, opportunities to bring Indianness to the series which is very popular, whether its in the form of Laddu or Hanuman Chalisa or Hindi. It’s a very gratifying feeling… This is being a different kind of ambassador for my country.”
Being recognized on the streets of the U.S., Kher confessed, is also a great feeling.
“To be able to be recognized in a period of six months when there are thousands of shows over so many channels, Web series happening. Somewhere, this show is resonating with people and that’s why they notice a little more…But I’m very happy with the response to the show.”
The series is being shot in New York which is where Kher has been celebrating his birthday for the past two years. This year, Kher, who has been celebrating his birthday with underprivileged children for the last 26 years, said he spent time with children fighting cancer at the Ronald McDonald House.
A dinner with friends that included Hollywood legend Robert De Niro was also a part of the celebration.
“He is kind enough to manage to meet me on my birthdays,” Kher admitted modestly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.