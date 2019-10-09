NEW YORK – Superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer, “Main Hoon Na,” is one of the most-loved films by the audiences. Be it its songs, or dialogues, or action scenes, the Farah Khan directorial debut was intermingled with a gamut of entertaining elements. And on Oct. 9, veteran actor Anupam Kher treated SRK’s fans with a special “Main Hoon Na” video.
Kher shared that he used SRK’s signature line “Main Hoon Na” in his American show, “New Amsterdam.”
“Dearest Shah Rukh Khan!! Here is my tribute to an expression made famous by you in our cinema. I was delighted to use ‘Main Hoon Na’ in my American series ‘New Amsterdam.’ It is always a joy to bring in a little bit of India in my work on this side of the world. Thank you my wonderful creators of ‘New Amsterdam’ for your generosity in letting me do that,” Kher wrote along with a video from his show.
In the clip, Kher, who plays the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor on the NBC show, can be seen using the phrase, “Main Hoon Na.”
Watch the clip here:
Dearest @iamsrk!! Here is my tribute to an expression used & made famous by you in our Hindi cinema. I was delighted to use #MaiHoonNa in my American series @NBCNewAmsterdam!! It is always a joy to bring in a little bit of India in my work on this side of the world. Love you!😍🤓 pic.twitter.com/2weaJtS6g7— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2019
