NEW DELHI – Veteran actor Anupam Kher has joined hands with Global Cancer Foundation, USA – headed by Indian American doctor Ashutosh Tewari –and India’s Bharat Forge to start an initiative called 'Project Heal India,' which aims to help in the current fight against COVID-19 across India by providing medical aid and other relief.
Through the project, the organization will provide critical equipment and other life-supporting devices to needy institutions and hospitals across India.
The first consignment of CrossVent Ventilators (ICU critical care), Medtronic Ventilators, ResMed non-invasive ventilation devices and oxygen concentrators is expected to arrive in India this week.
Sharing his take on the initiative, Kher shared, "Dr. Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation) was one of the first to come up with a concrete plan. This gave me the needed impetus to take this forward and be of service to our nation. It is people and humanitarians like Mr. Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge) and Dr. Ashutosh Tewari that help make the world a better place and restore our faith time and again in humanity. I am honored and pleased to be joining hands with them."
Tewari also ensured that people in India are not alone, saying: "We may be 10,000 miles away, but we continue to keep you close in our hearts and thoughts. The supplies we are sending are a kind of symbolic gesture and a sign of solidarity."
In response to the overwhelming need, Project Heal India will do its best to address the needs created by the pandemic, said Kher. The contributors believe that to control this virus, it is extremely important to work together and ensure the health and safety of citizens and do our part in this ever-changing situation.
Project Heal India has also pledged to raise funds, medicines, and other necessary relief material to help people of the Indian community at large, according to an official release.
