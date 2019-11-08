In 2018, Freida Pinto could not contain her excitement when she took to Instagram to inform her followers about “Only,” an apocalyptic drama that she was filming alongside Tony-winning “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr.: “This gorgeous man and I are partners in crime on a soulful love story we are filming at the moment. Can’t wait for all of you to meet our Will and Eva. #Only,” she wrote at the time alongside a cute photo of the two actors.
Now Deadline reports that Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American and U.K. rights to the Takashi Doscher-directed sci-fi movie that had its world premiere earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.
“A day-and-date release is planned for the first quarter of 2020 for the pic, which is produced and financed by Swiss Army Man outfit Tadmor,” said the publication.
The Doscher-penned script, reports Deadline, questions the lengths we will go to protect the ones we love. “When a mysterious disease threatens the global population of females, Will (Odom) is determined to keep his partner, Eva (Pinto), safe from the disease, the government and the bounty hunters searching for the few women still alive. Soon, however, the independent Eva realizes she cannot sit idle and let men decide her fate,” it said.
The film also features “The Walking Dead’s” Chandler Riggs and Jayson Warner Smith.
Pinto has a bunch of other projects lined up as well. She is lending her voice to Disney Junior’s new India-inspired animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective.”
In June, Netflix acquired the global rights to the romantic comedy, “Love. Wedding. Repeat,” which stars the Indian actress alongside Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn.
She also features in John Ridley’s sci-fi thriller, “Needle in a Timestack,” alongside Odom Jr., Orlando Bloom, Cynthia Erivo and Jadyn Wong.
All the films are currently in post-production.
