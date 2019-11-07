The trailer of M. Night Shyamalan’s new psychological thriller series, “Servant,” has intrigued everyone. So much so that some folks on Twitter are saying that they might subscribe to Apple TV Plus just to see this one.
On Nov. 6, the Indian American filmmaker and the streaming platform shared the first trailer of “Servant,” which can best be described as creepy and scary as hell.
The half-hour thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
The trailer gives a glimpse into the couple’s lives, who, after having lost their child, Jericho, replace him with a lifelike doll and also hire a nanny to care for it. The fact that the nanny is also not who she says she is only makes it creepier! And the baby! Unless you hear that it’s a doll, you actually think it is a real baby.
Shyamalan directs the series alongside BAFTA-nominated creator, executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. The cast of “Servant” includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.
“Servant” is set to premiere Nov. 28 on Apple TV Plus.
Watch the trailer here and see it for yourself:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.