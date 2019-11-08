More streaming services mean more platforms for actors of color to showcase their talent. However, “Little Voice,” the new music dramedy series at Apple TV, has provided a platform to more than one Indian-origin actor.
Indian American actress Shalini Bathina plays a starring role alongside Brittany O’Grady (“Star”), Sean Teale (“The Gifted”) and Colton Ryan (“Homeland”) in this series by J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, reports Deadline.
Indian American actors Samrat Chakrabarti and Sakina Jaffrey and British Indian actor Gopal Divan also star.
In 2018, the half-hour romantic dramedy, which will feature music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Bareilles, was given a straight-to-series 10-episode order. The show is currently shooting in New York, said Deadline.
Described as a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, “Little Voice,” which shares the title of Bareilles’ breakthrough album, will “explore the journey of finding your voice in your early 20s. It is described as a fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice… and then the courage to use it,” per Deadline.
