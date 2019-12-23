Kumail Nanjiani is making sure that the real stories of immigrants come to the fore. And Apple TV+ is supporting him in this mission.
“Little America,” an anthology series written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg (“The Office,” “SMILF”), who serves as showrunner, and Nanjiani (“The Big Sick,” “Silicon Valley”) and Emily V. Gordon (“The Big Sick”), will premiere Jan. 17, 2020. But even before its debut, Apple has confirmed that the series will be returning for a second season.
Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America” will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever, said Apple.
Alan Yang (“Master of None,” “Parks and Recreation”) executive produces through Universal Television. The series is also executive produced by Sian Heder (“Tallulah,” “Orange Is The New Black”).
On Dec. 19, Apple dropped the first trailer of the series featuring “Star Trek” alum Zachary Quinto, Indian American actor Eshan Inamdar, Indian actress Priyanka Bose, Jearnest Corchado, John Ortiz, Haaz Sleiman, Adam Ali, Kemiyondo Coutinho, Angela Lin, Kai To, Sophia Xu, Shaun Toub and Shila Vosough Ommi in various episodes.
The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world and the trailer gives a glimpse into each of those stories.
Bose and Inamdar appear in episode one of Season 1. According to Variety, the first episode is titled, “The Manager,” in which, at 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.
In related news, pictures of Nanjiani’s physical transformation went viral, and rightly so. After the Pakistani American actor/comedian posted shirtless photos exposing his new ripped look on Instagram for the role of Kingo in the upcoming Marvel film, “The Eternals,” it created an intense buzz.
In the post accompanying the photos, Nanjiani admitted that he “never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless” photo, but he shared it because “I’ve worked way too hard for way too long.”
He also confessed that “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”
“I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time,” he wrote.
Watch the trailer of “Little America” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.