More streaming services mean more viewing options for viewers and more platforms for actors to showcase their art. Apple TV+ is the latest to join the competitive streaming services world, with many of its shows starring Indian American talents.
One of those shows featuring Indian American actor Danny Pudi and scheduled for a Feb. 7 premiere is a comedy series, “Mythic Quest: Raven Banquet,” from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).
All nine, half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy, co-created by McElhenney and Megan Ganz, will be available on Apple TV+ the day of premiere. The series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.
“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.
“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Megan Ganz (“Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) also executive produce.
Pudi of “Community” and “DuckTales” fame played the lead role of Jeff Penaras in the 2019 comedy, “Babysplitters,” in which, according to IMDb, when two couples with mixed feelings about having kids hatch a plan to share one baby, it seems like the perfect compromise—until things spiral out of control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.