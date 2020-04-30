British Indian actress Archie Panjabi, who was seen in the pivotal role of NSA agent Nas Kamal on the NBC crime drama series, “Blindspot,” is back in action.
Panjabi has a recurring guest star role in HBO’s romantic comedy thriller, “Run,” which debuted April 12 at 10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Written and produced by Vicky Jones, the half-hour comedy series follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years previously.
Starring Emmy winner Merritt Wever (“Godless,” “Nurse Jackie”) and Domhnall Gleeson (“Black Mirror,” “Catastrophe”), “Run” is about a woman, Ruby Richardson (Wever), who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.
Panjabi plays the role of Fiona, Billy’s former PA, who made an appearance in the April 26 episode. In the first two episodes, the makers piqued the audiences’ interest by pointing to Billy and Fiona’s digital interactions.
When The New York Times asked Panjabi if playing Fiona, “a manipulative, shoplifting, calculated semi-stalker,” was a dream role, Panjabi said: “It happened very quickly. I got sent the script and I had the weekend to decide whether to do it. I love (the series creator Vicky Jones and the executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and I love Merritt and Domhnall, and the chemistry between these two characters is so engaging. I thought, wouldn’t it be fun to play a character that is thrown in with the motive of tearing them apart? It’s delicious.”
Recurring guest stars for season one include Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) as Laurel, a woman who Ruby and Billy meet on their journey; Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”) as Laurence, Ruby’s husband; and Tamara Podemski (“Coroner”) as police detective Babe Cloud.
Executive produced by Vicky Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films, “Run” is produced by eOne, the studio behind the acclaimed HBO series, “Sharp Objects.”
The Emmy Award-winning actress, best known for her portrayal of Kalinda Sharma on “The Good Wife,” will also be seen as a therapist named Dr. Patel on the upcoming limited drama series on HBO, “I Know This Much Is True.”
Starring and executive produced by Mark Ruffalo, the six-part limited drama series will premiere May 10.
“I Know This Much Is True” is described as a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.
Three-time Oscar nominee Ruffalo stars as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. The series, set in the fictional town of Three Rivers, Connecticut, shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present in the early 1990s with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood and childhood.
Panjabi plays Thomas’ newly appointed psychologist.
