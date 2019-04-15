British Indian actress Archie Panjabi, last seen in the pivotal recurring role of NSA agent Nas Kamal on the NBC crime drama series, “Blindspot,” is back in the spotlight.
The Emmy Award-winning actress, best known for her portrayal of Kalinda Sharma on “The Good Wife,” has joined the cast of “I Know This Much Is True,” an upcoming limited drama series on HBO.
Starring and executive produced by Mark Ruffalo, the series is based on the 1998 bestselling novel by author Wally Lamb.
“I Know This Much Is True” is described as a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.
Three-time Oscar nominee Ruffalo stars as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.
The six-episode series features an impressive lineup.
Oscar winner Melissa Leo stars as Concettina Ipolita Tempesta Birdsey, the mother of Dominick and Thomas.
Rosie O’Donnell portrays Lisa Sheffer, a social worker at the Hatch Forensic Institute where Thomas is staying.
Panjabi plays Thomas’ new psychologist Dr. Patel.
Imogen Poots has been cast as Dominick’s live-in girlfriend, Joy Hanks, and Juliette Lewis plays Nedra Frank, a self-absorbed grad student hired by Dominick. Kathryn Hahn plays Dessa Constantine, Dominick’s ex-wife.
Ruffalo will executive-produce the series, alongside writer and director Derek Cianfrance. Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Lamb, Gregg Fienberg and Anya Epstein also serve as executive producers. Co-executive producers include Lynette Howell Taylor and Jamie Patricof. The series will be made in partnership with FilmNation Entertainment (“The Big Sick,” “Arrival”).
