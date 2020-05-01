With actors clad in hazmat suits and face masks, Indian American filmmaker Mitesh Patel’s new film, “Anti-Coronavirus” – which shows how a couple who returns from a trip to Italy unknowingly transmits the virus to their family and friends – mimics reality.
Here’s the film’s official synopsis: “After Bruce and Laura Gunther return from their anniversary trip to Italy, Bruce realizes he is Patient Zero in bringing the coronavirus to the ones he cares about most – his own family. Suffering from all the effects of his actions, Bruce must come to terms with this devastation before it consumes him and his family.”
Patel, who serves as the film’s writer/director/producer, said that it was a hard choice for him to go ahead with this film, considering the coronavirus pandemic is currently plaguing the world.
“But as a filmmaker, it is my job to tell this story and bring a positive message to all,” said Patel. “I feel it is important to tell a faith-based story since the world needs something up-lifting during this challenging time. The film was made in only seven days with a limited crew, but I didn’t compromise on the quality nor the story.”
The 70-minute emotional drama about a Covid-19 survivor and his family who struggle to get their lives back to normal was shot around Chandler, Arizona. It stars Keith Lopez, Harper Wasnesky, Tina Marie Nigro, Bali Bare, Courtney Asher and John Carr.
The Chandler, Arizona-based filmmaker said that the main challenge that his team faced was that they didn’t have the luxury of time.
“We didn’t have a few months to write the screenplay, instead only a few days. The screenwriter was working constantly and as he completed the pages, we would immediately shoot the next day,” said Patel. “The actors were getting their lines just a few hours before the shoot. I knew we had to make this film as quickly as possible before the conditions got worse in the USA. Just after the production was completed, the Arizona governor announced a shelter-in-place order.”
Patel, also the founder and president of the Chandler International Film Festival, has directed two feature films and has produced/distributed over 10 feature films in the past 12 years. His debut film was the low-budget 2008 drama, “The Man In The Maze.”
The film was expected to be available for streaming by the end of April.
