J’aipur Contemporary, an online art gallery dedicated solely to presenting works by women of Asian, South Asian and Middle Eastern heritage, recently held an exhibition titled, “East Rising: New Perspectives from Contemporary Women Artists.” Among the nine artists who showcased their work was Trinidad and Tobago-born Indra Persad Milowe.
Milowe, a visual artist living and working in Salem, Massachusetts, presented five new works, which included ‘Hanuman Delivering Ram’s Ring to Sita,’ ‘Draupadi Being Disrobed,’ ‘Ramadan During Covid-19’ and ‘Yard Sweepers on Carnival Morning.’
At the age of 18, as a British Commonwealth Citizen, Milowe received a scholarship to London University and studied general, ophthalmic and psychiatric nursing. She worked for British Nurses Overseas and travelled extensively around the world accompanying hundreds of patients who came for medical care at prestigious London hospitals. After 45 years, she retired and went back to what she loved the most – art.
Milowe works primarily with acrylic paints on canvas and her work focuses on personal experiences and reliving her childhood memories while growing up in Trinidad in the ’50s and ’60s. Her paintings reflect the many cultural traditions of Trinidad and Tobago, including traditional Hindu ceremonies, African folklore as well as the natural beauty of the islands.
J’aipur Contemporary is the vision of Rupi Sood, who earned a master’s degree in contemporary art from the Sotheby’s Institute of Art in New York City.
Her mission for the gallery is to provide a platform for women artists to showcase and sell their work through curated virtual exhibitions and allow collectors from anywhere in the world to discover exciting, new works by women of Asian, South Asian and Middle Eastern heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.