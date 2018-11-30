Even though every major Indian and American publication is keenly observing all the festivities around Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ upcoming nuptials, the news of how the Indian actress and the American pop singer first met is also gaining a lot of traction in both the countries.
The details of their whirlwind romance have been shared in Vogue, which announced Nov. 29 that Chopra would grace its January 2019 cover, reportedly making her the first India-born celebrity to do so.
“Believe it or not, from what I know, @priyankachopra is the first Indian woman to grace the cover of American Vogue. This is long overdue, and so well deserved,” Zara Rahim, former director of communications at Vogue, wrote on Twitter.
In the cover story, “When Priyanka Met Nick: A Love Story,” the fashion magazine details the couple’s journey from Los Angeles, Calif., to Jodhpur, India, where they will wed in two different ceremonies Dec. 1.
In the interview, Jonas revealed that he was at the bar during the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party when he noticed Chopra. And his first reaction will leave you gasping.
“And I put my drink down,” Jonas told Vogue, “get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”
Whose cold heart won’t melt with such a warm gesture? Chopra, who had a car waiting for her to take her to the airport for her flight to India, stayed back, but only for five minutes, to have a drink with Jonas.
This interaction was almost a year and a half before Jonas’ proposal, that reportedly came in July 2018 on Chopra’s 36th birthday.
Most of their relationship developed over texts. Obviously, it was Jonas who initiated the conversation. He took a mutual friend, Graham Rogers, who starred on “Quantico” with Chopra, into confidence. Jonas admitted to Vogue that he’d sent a text to Rogers, that read: “Priyanka. Is. Wow,” adding: “That’s not the way I talk.”
But they clearly had a lot going on. Chopra confessed that her rule of thumb during a relationship was to never acknowledge it publicly.
“I’ve had that rule my whole life,” she told the magazine. “Never publicly acknowledge a relationship. Ever,” adding that “I’ve not known myself like this. This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now.”
Jonas’ first direct message to Chopra was on Twitter Sept. 8, 2016. He wrote: “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” to which Chopra replied: “My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.”
They texted back and forth and later went on to attend the 2017 Met Gala together, both wearing Ralph Lauren.
The article also describes the first time Jonas went to Chopra’s house. Her mother was home, watching “Law and Order.”
“We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra told Vogue. “He patted my back before he left.”
Jonas added that Chopra is “still upset” about that “pat.”
“Your mom was in the house!” Vogue quoted Jonas as saying. “I thought it was a respectful first night.”
“It was too respectful if you ask me,” Chopra said.
The two didn’t see each other for a year following the 2017 Met Gala. They next ran into each other at the 2018 Met Gala. And that’s when things started getting serious.
Jonas then invited Chopra to a live performance of “Beauty and the Beast,” and they attended a Dodgers game the next day, the photos from which were circulated online, first sparking rumors that the two were indeed dating.
The following morning, Jonas, writes Vogue, called his mother and informed her that he was going to marry Chopra. “This is date three,” Chopra said.
Opening up about the moment when Chopra felt that Jonas was different from men she had previously interacted with, she said, “Jonas said, ‘I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.’”
“As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, ‘I like your ambition,’” Chopra said. “It’s always been the opposite.”
The singer proposed with a ring from Tiffany’s in July 2018 during her birthday celebration in Crete, Greece.
“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Jonas told Vogue. “No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.”
Chopra said she was speechless. Jonas pressed on. “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”
Next was the Indian roka ceremony that literally blindsided everyone, from Bollywood to Hollywood.
Chopra and Jonas will have two ceremonies—a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian service officiated by Jonas’s father—each held in different spots at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, according to Vogue.
The three-day affair, according to Chopra, will be over the top.
“People will need vacations after this wedding,” she said.
