The Rubik’s Cube was invented by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik in 1974. Almost five decades later, a feature based on the popular puzzle is being developed.
Indian American Hollywood producer Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Endeavor Content are working on a feature based on the famed global-selling toy, according to Deadline.
Hyde Park is also partnering with Glassman Media, an Endeavor Content Company, to create a game show based on the global brand, reported Deadline.
Rubik, who wanted to help his students understand three-dimensional problems, created the first working prototype of the cube in 1974.
The prototype cube did things that the world hadn’t seen before. It twisted and turned and yet it didn’t break. Adding 54 colorful stickers to the six sides gave the puzzle its iconic look.
When Rubik built his first cube, it took him over a month to solve it, according to the company’s website. At the time, he didn’t know that his “Magic Cube” – “Buvos Kocka” in Hungarian – would take the world by storm, it said.
The puzzle was licensed by Rubik to be sold by Ideal Toy Corp. in 1980. So far, said Deadline, the Rubik’s Cube has sold over 450 million cubes worldwide.
The Rubik’s feature film will be produced by Amritraj and executive produced by Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park, and the game show will be executive produced by Amritraj and Andrew Glassman of Glassman Media, per Deadline.
“I’ve had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik’s Cube from my early days in India,” the publication quoted Amritraj as saying. “I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik’s/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik’s universe.”
