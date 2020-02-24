Indian American Hollywood producer Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment is set to produce Gerard Butler’s action-thriller, “Remote Control,” alongside Butler and Alan Siegel through their G-Base Entertainment banner, according to Deadline.
STX will distribute in the U.S. and launch international sales at the European Film Market in Berlin for the movie, which will follow Michael Rafter (Butler), a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant, whose life is overturned when he receives a mysterious phone call from an unknown source, said the publication.
Here’s the film’s plotline, according to Deadline: “Intrigued by the caller’s intent, Rafter investigates and soon uncovers the threads of a global conspiracy, finding himself drawn into a fight for his life and pursued by the 212, a powerful shadow organization. Rafter soon discovers he has been targeted and framed as the notorious international assassin, Julian Irving. With his own identity erased, Rafter turns to the only person he can trust – his former lover, Tracy, who is also implicated in the conspiracy. On the run together, they must stay ahead of the 212, the CIA and a team of professional assassins, and unravel the mystery while trying to stay alive.”
Oscar-nominated director of photography John Mathieson (“Gladiator”) will helm the project from a novel and screenplay written by Mark Burnell.
Hyde Park has been behind films such as “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” starring Nicolas Cage; “Bringing Down The House,” starring Steve Martin; “Premonition,” starring Sandra Bullock; and “Walking Tall,” starring The Rock, and many more.
In 2019, the Los Angeles, Calif.-based company launched a new division, Hyde Park Entertainment Asia, which it said will focus on “producing high profile film and TV projects created by Indian and Asian filmmakers to spotlight authentic stories for a global audience, helmed by a diverse and inclusive talent pool.” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/37HEkzp)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.