BURLINGAME, Calif. – At the Bay Area chapter fundraiser of Akshaya Patra Sept. 29 evening at the Hyatt Regency here, Indian actor Anupam Kher regaled the audience with anecdotes from his life: starting from his childhood in a joint family in Shimla to his schooling days to his early foray into acting in school plays and, finally, to his entry into Bollywood. He also spoke about his current status and his thoughts on the vital traits for success in life and career.
Kher commenced his talk with a peek into his early childhood of growing up in a middle-class family where 14 people shared a small living space. To offset the limitations and frustrations of living in close vicinity, the actor’s grandfather suggested that whenever someone collided with another in their small home, they would hug each other.
“Can you imagine that childhood was spent in hugging people. There was a certain amount of warmth, togetherness and carefreeness. The only thing that you could do in a small town was dream – dream big that someday life would be different, things will be nice, but there was no remorse. All my uncles were characters. All the comic characters that I have enacted are based on my uncles. One of them had failed the seventh grade seven times and finally the teacher promoted him on compassionate grounds since others in the class had started calling him an uncle,” he said.
Continuing the hilarious memories from his early days, Kher added, “In my entire academic career, I have never got more than 38 percent marks. I was very bad at sports, too, that once my PE teacher said that even if I ran alone, I would come second.”
Then he went on to ask the audience if anyone has ever scored less than 60 percent marks and when no hands went up, he said, “Kamal yeh hai ki (irony is) you all are sitting listening and I am on the podium talking,” to a thunderous applause and laughter.
“Life is about courage, dreams, making those dreams come true with sheer magic of hard work, honesty and not taking life too seriously. There is no end to greed or looking for problems,” said Kher.
“I went to a Hindi medium DAV School where we learnt the English alphabets in the fifth grade. The only excitement in the life of one of our teachers was how he would thrash us and when he could not find a reason, he would begin asking us silly questions,” narrated Kher. “Small details help you in becoming what you become in life. I never thought that I would thank those teachers while getting performance awards, but this is the power of optimism. I have been thrashed so many times in my school days that if the Government of India came to know, I would be declared a freedom fighter.”
Speaking about acting, Kher opined, “It’s rubbish when people say that people are born actors. Actors are trained. My first experience as an actor was a disaster.”
Narrating his foray into acting as a fifth grader and the unconditional support and encouragement of his father, he said: “When a father takes away the fear of failure from a child, then no power in the world can scare the child. Nothing can stop a child if it is reiterated that failure is only an event and is not lasting.”
Kher candidly spoke about his early struggles in Bollywood before the coveted break in Mahesh Bhatt’s movie, “Saaransh,” that established him as an actor to reckon with.
“I joined the National School of Drama in Delhi and passed with a gold medal because it was of my interest. Life is about not getting bogged down by failures. I went to Mumbai in June 1981 to try my luck in movies but in 1981, if you did not have a full head of hair, you were not considered an actor. People suggested that I become a writer or an assistant director, but no one believed that I could be an actor.
“There was a time when I had no money and no place to stay. I slept on Bandra East station for 27 days on a railway platform, but I never indulged in self-pity. I had to sleep at 1:30 a.m. after the last train left the station and wake up at 4:30 a.m. before the first one started. I felt humiliated and felt like returning, but my grandfather, via a letter, asked me to endure a bit more.”
Speaking about his introduction to Mahesh Bhatt, Kher recalls that Bhatt told him that he had heard that he was a good actor, to which Kher replied, “No you have heard wrong, I am brilliant.”
Kher then spoke about the early hiccups that included rumors of him being replaced by late actor Sanjeev Kumar for the main role in the movie as Rajshree Productions did not have the confidence to invest in a new actor for a leading role. Kher said he got belligerent with Bhatt and called him a cheat and a fraud and was ready to leave Mumbai for good when Bhatt called him back and convinced the production house that Kher was the best actor to play the leading role. “You don’t get anything easy in life,” added Kher.
“In the last seven-eight years, people have started calling me a veteran, a thespian, a legend – very good but very frightening. I have just begun, my friends. I can’t let people decide my future. I must decide and I decided to move to a place where I feel uncomfortable, where I will act in a language that I don’t speak, where I am a newcomer.
“I feel very liberated and by the grace of god, ‘New Amsterdam’ is a big hit. Reinvent yourself every three-five years and keep doing things for India as India has just arrived,” concluded Kher to a standing ovation.
