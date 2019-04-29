Hasan Minhaj, as everyone knows by now, isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade. At the ‘TIME 100’ gala April 23 in New York, the “Patriot Act” host, who is on the magazine’s 2019 list of the ‘100 Most Influential People,’ caused quite a flutter by calling out White House senior advisor Jared Kushner.
During a toast, the Indian American actor/comedian spotlighted Kushner’s much-talked about relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. He used part of his speech to urge Kushner to leverage his relationship for the release of Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul.
Al-Hathloul, also a 2019 TIME 100 honoree along with Minhaj, is currently in prison after advocating for women’s rights in the kingdom, according to TIME.
Minhaj told the room full of some very “powerful people” that she fought to lift a ban on women drivers in the country.
“I’m very lucky that I get to be here in America and I can make jokes about very powerful leaders, and I have the safety of being here in America,” Minhaj said. “We have a lot of incredible rights here in America and safeties that we take for granted oftentimes.”
He was referencing to a 2018 episode of his Netflix show, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” which Netflix pulled off from the platform after a complaint from the Saudi government. In the episode – which is available for streaming everywhere except in Saudi Arabia – he criticized the kingdom’s rulers after the murder of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
Alluding to Kusher’s ties with the prince, Minhaj said: “I know there’s a lot of very powerful people here, and it would be crazy if there was a high ranking official in the White House that could WhatsApp MBS and say, ‘Hey maybe you could help that person get out of prison because they don’t deserve it.’ But hey, that person would have to be in the room. It’s just a good comedy premise.”
Minhaj told TIME after the toast that it was an earnest request. “I was just hoping he could send a WhatsApp message,” he said. “(It could say) hey, this person has been fighting for civil liberties for all people. Maybe you should let them out of prison.”
Kushner later told Page Six that that he was primarily focused on “advancing America’s interests in the region.” He told the publication that he has spoken to MBS, as the prince is commonly known, about Saudi accountability for Khashoggi’s murder and the treatment of Al-Hathloul.
“I will continue to put pressure on privately,” he told Page Six. When asked whether MBS will take action, he added, “We’ll see.”
(See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2PgATZd)
