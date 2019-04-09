LOS ANGELES – Actress Pallavi Sharda, who has worked in Bollywood films like “Besharam,” “Begum Jaan” and “Hawaizaada,” has been tapped as the female lead opposite Mike Vogel in the ABC drama pilot, “Triangle,” reports Deadline.com.
Written by Jon Harmon Feldman and Sonny Postiglione and directed by McG, “Triangle” poses the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history?
When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants - from throughout history - to survive and somehow find a way home, reports Deadline.com.
Sharda will play Alex, David’s (Vogel) girlfriend, who is trying to connect with his teen daughter Natalie (Sarah Catherine Hook).
Matt Passmore, Edwin Hodge, Mallory Jansen, Lorenzo Richelmy, Amit Shah and Diana Bermudez co-star.
The pilot is being filmed in New Zealand.
Sharda, an Australian of Indian descent, has built a career in India, Australia and the U.K. She currently co-stars in two series, “Beecham House” and “Les Norton,” in Australia.
