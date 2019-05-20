LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Animus Films has optioned rights to “The Day My Brain Exploded: A True Story,” Indian American author Ashok Rajamani’s hit memoir, with plans to adapt it for the big screen.
Tribeca Film Institute and Sloan Foundation will be backing the movie.
One of the first Indian American memoirs of its kind, “The Day My Brain Exploded: A True Story” tells, with dark comedy, the astounding tale of Rajamani’s survival and recovery from an unexpected, near-fatal brain hemorrhage at the age of 25, a catastrophic event which explodes not only his brain, but the world around him.
On his road back to life, Rajamani has to relearn even the most basic of things, of piecing together a past, of reclaiming a life, of dealing with the rage that results from such extreme brain injury, and of coping with the societal prejudice inflicted on those with handicaps.
With humor, irreverence, and insight, his memoir shows how the will to survive can triumph even the most daunting experiences, all while tackling issues such as racism, disability, illness, and the stigmas and perceptions surrounding afflictions of the brain and mind.
Animus Films is responsible for many acclaimed motion pictures, released by studios such as Paramount Pictures and IFC Films. Some of these movies include “The Man Who Knew Infinity,” starring Dev Patel and Jeremy Irons, and “The Words” with Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana and Dennis Quaid.
“Animus is known for independent, prestigious, groundbreaking films,” said Rajamani. “I am honored to have this amazing production company bring my life story to the big screen. Nothing like eating popcorn in a dark theater while watching your brain explode in technicolor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.