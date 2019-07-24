British Indian author Mahesh Rao makes his American debut with “Polite Society,” a delightful, modern-day retelling of Jane Austen’s “Emma” set among the elite circles of Delhi. But the novel, which will hit the shelves Aug. 20, is already creating a buzz.
The forthcoming novel, which will be released by Putnam, has already been optioned for TV by Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind series such as “Snowpiercer” and “Hanna.”
“Polite Society” is equal parts page-turning beach read and biting social commentary, delivering an up-close-and-personal view of Delhi’s immutable hierarchy. By turns witty and wise, Rao hits all the right notes as he re-envisions this enduring classic, probing themes like the power of money and the ever-changing nature of relationships.
Though born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, Rao studied politics and economics at the University of Bristol and law at the University of Cambridge and the London School of Economics. In the U.K., he has worked as a lawyer, academic researcher and bookseller. But Rao has lived in India for more than a decade, bringing him face-to-face with Delhi’s “polite society.”
Kevin Kwan, author of “Crazy Rich Asians,” had this to say about the book: “Is it possible to marry a book? Because ‘Polite Society’ is so funny, smart, sophisticated, and captivating, you just want to spend your whole life with it. It was love at first sight from the very first page and I never wanted it to end.”
A longtime Austen fan who appreciates her biting social commentary and peerless analysis of power relationships, Rao knew Delhi would provide the perfect setting for a modern remake of “Emma” for its exploration of money, marriage, social mobility, and hierarchy, wrapped within an intricate and hilarious plot, stated a press release.
“Polite Society” tells the story of beautiful, clever, and more than a little bored, Ania Khurana, who has Delhi wrapped around her finger. Having successfully found love for her spinster aunt, she sets her sights on Dimple, her newest, sweetest, and most helpless friend. But when her aunt’s handsome nephew arrives from America, the social tides in Delhi begin to shift. Surrounded by money, old and new, relentless currents of gossip, and an unforgettable cast of socialites, journalists, gurus, and heirs, Ania discovers that her good intentions are no match for the whims and intrigues of Delhi’s high society.
Rao’s debut novel, “‘The Smoke Is Rising,” won the Tata First Book Award for fiction and was shortlisted for the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize and the Crossword Prize.
His second book, “One Point Two Billion,” is a collection of short stories.
