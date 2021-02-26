Indian American author Soman Chainani’s first book of a fairytale fantasy novel series, “The School for Good and Evil,” has sold more than three million copies, been translated into 30 languages across six continents, and now will be a major motion picture.
Paul Feig, whose credits include “Bridesmaids,” “Ghostbusters” and “Spy,” will direct the film from a script by David Magee (“Life of Pi”) and Laura Solon.
The film is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2022. It’s currently filming at Belfast Harbour Studios in Northern Ireland, per Deadline.
So far, the cast includes stars such as Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie.
“I know what school I’m applying to,” Feig wrote Feb. 19 on Twitter to announce the casting news. “So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled!”
The 2013 book follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha at the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairytale heroes and villains. Sophie has princess aspirations and expects to be picked for the School for Good and Agatha seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed, putting their friendship to a test.
Each of the six books in the fantasy series, including “The School for Good and Evil” — “A World Without Princes,” “The Last Ever After,” “Quests for Glory,” “A Crystal of Time,” and “One True King” — have debuted on the New York Times bestseller list.
A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia University’s MFA film program, Chainani began his career as a screenwriter and director.
He has been nominated for the Waterstone Prize for Children’s Literature, been named to the Out100, and also received the $100,000 Shasha Grant and the Sun Valley Writer’s Fellowship, both for debut writers.
His new book, “Beasts and Beauty,” will be out Sept. 28.
