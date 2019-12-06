Following its winning streak at three consecutive film festivals, the animated short film “Passage” screened at the Academy Award Qualifying St. Louis International Film Festival last month as a part of the Narrative Shorts Program.
Written and directed by Indian American filmmaker Asavari Kumar, “Passage” tells the story of an Indian woman who, upon revisiting her immigration journey, travels through an emotional landscape of memory, identity, belonging and the illusion of the American dream.
Being one of the few female Indian directors in animation, Kumar created the film as a response to the growing anti-immigrant sentiment in President Donald Trump’s America. “Caught between cultures and troubled by the warped narratives of the American dream and the model minority myth, we hope ‘Passage’ steers the conversation away from divisive discourses within the immigrant community,” she said in a press release.
Presented through a feminist lens, the short weaves the ideas of home, nation and belonging into a poetic animated essay, proving that Indian animation is not limited to children’s programming but can be used as a powerful medium to explore social issues.
Responding to the lack of diversity in entertainment and limited representation of South Asian characters in animation, “Passage” was created by a multicultural team of women and POC artists.
The short has been co-produced by Asavari Kumar and Siddharth Zutshi with art direction by Shaivalini Kumar, narration by Madame Gandhi, original score and sound design by Shruti Kumar, animation by Olivia Pellicer, Katherine Dallimore and Millie Woodcock with digital design by Mario Ayala.
“Passage” screened at the Los Angeles Animation Festival Dec. 7. It will have its Indian premiere at the Jaipur International Film Festival from Jan. 17-21, 2020.
