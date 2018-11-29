Renowned Indian American poet and essayist Meena Alexander died Nov. 21 in New York.
Alexander, a longtime professor at the New York-based Hunter College and the CUNY Graduate Center, died from endometrial serous cancer, according to The New York Times.
Alexander was the author of numerous collections of poetry. She was best known for her collection of poetry, “Illiterate Heart,” which won the 2002’s PEN Open Book Award.
Her autobiographical memoir, “Fault Lines,” which was originally published in 1993 and was later revised in 2003 with new material, was chosen by Publishers Weekly as one of the best books of 1993.
Alexander’s work includes the novels, “Manhattan Music” (1997) and “Nampally Road” (1991); essay collections, “Poetics of Dislocation” (2009) and “The Shock of Arrival: Reflections on Postcolonial Experience” (1996); as well as critical studies like “Women in Romanticism: Mary Wollstonecraft, Dorothy Wordsworth and Mary Shelley” (1989). She was also the editor of “Indian Love Poems” (2005) and “Name Me a Word: Indian Writers Reflect on Writing” (2018).
Her poems have also been set to music, including “Acqua Alta,” which was set to music by Swedish composer Jan Sandstrom for the Serikon Music Group’s climate change project.
In her poetry, which has been translated into several languages, she explored migration, trauma, and reconciliation, according to the Poetry Foundation.
She was awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award in Literature in 2009 by the South Asian Literary Association for contributions to American literature. In 2014, Alexander was named a National Fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study.
She has received awards from the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, Fulbright Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Arts Council of England, National Endowment for the Humanities, American Council of Learned Societies, National Council for Research on Women, New York State Council on the Arts, New York Foundation for the Arts, and the Ledig-Rowohlt Foundation in Switzerland.
Her eighth book of poetry, “Atmospheric Embroidery,” was published in June.
Born in Allahabad, India, Alexander was raised in Kerala, India, and in Khartoum, Sudan.
Alexander, who started writing when she was 11 or 12, wrote in “Poetry: The Question of Home”: “The reason why I keep writing is still the same: For me, it is the music of survival. There is an inner voice that speaks to me, makes music out of words, makes notes out of syllables, makes rhythms out of what words cannot reach.”
At 18, she went to England for her studies. She earned a BA at Khartoum University and a Ph.D. at Nottingham University.
Several authors and poetry organizations, while quoting Alexander’s words, took to social media to express their condolences.
Amitav Ghosh wrote: “So sad to see this; Meena Alexander was an exceptional person in every way, as a poet and a human being. I will miss her.”
The Asian American Writer’s Workshop tweeted these lines from Alexander’s poem, “Krishna, 3:29 AM”: “The many births you have passed through, try to remember them as I do mine, Memory is all you have.”
“Rest in peace, Meena Alexander, renowned poet, scholar, & @feministpress author. ‘All that is here comes piecemeal, though sometimes the joints have fallen into place miraculously as if the heavens had opened & mango trees fruited in the rough asphalt of upper Broadway,’” tweeted Feminist Press at CUNY.
Poets House, which said it had the honor of honoring Alexander last month, wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Meena Alexander, beloved member of the poetry community. We were honored to host her last month for the launch of her groundbreaking anthology, Name Me a Word.”
