In January 2018, when a 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer accused Aziz Ansari of aggressive sexual coercion during a date in an article on Babe.net, he released a statement saying it was “consensual.”
A year later, the Indian American comedian directly addressed those allegations during a stand-up in New York in which he said he had been waiting for a long time to discuss this issue as “it’s a terrifying thing to talk about” and that he needed time to process and determine what he wanted to say, according to a report on Vulture.com.
“There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” Ansari said at a “pop-up” show in New York that was attended by 200 people, according to the report on Vulture.com. “But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.”
According to the publication, Ansari recalled a conversation in which a friend told him it made him rethink every date he’s been on: “If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile, and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that’s a good thing,” Vulture quoted Ansari as saying. “And I think it also just gave me perspective on my life.”
Ansari also told the attendees how grateful he was that they showed up in this cold weather, and to be able to get back to what he loved the most: comedy.
“There was a moment where I was scared that I’d never be able to do this again,” he said, per Vulture. “You canceled whatever you were supposed to do tonight, and you came out in the cold, and you waited in line, and you put your phone in a stupid pouch. You did all this s*** just to hear me talk for an hour and some change, and it means the world to me, so thank you so much.”
For the last one year, since those sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him, Ansari largely maintained a low profile.
Speaking anonymously to the publication Babe, the woman recounted a date with the Indian American actor/comedian where she claims she felt pressured to perform sexual acts with him despite communicating to him in “clear verbal and non-verbal clues” that she wasn’t comfortable doing so. Going by the pseudonym Grace, the woman goes on to call the date “the worst night of my life.”
Grace said she decided to come forward with her story after seeing Ansari sport a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globe Awards. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2FY3stn.)
