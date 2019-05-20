Aziz Ansari is India bound. The Indian American actor/comedian is set to tour India for the first time later this month.
“INDIA: Beyond excited to finally perform in India for the first time in my career. Tickets on sale now at (link: http://azizansari.com) azizansari.com,” Ansari tweeted.
As part of his ongoing stand-up tour, “Road to Nowhere” – tickets to which have been selling like hot cakes in the U.S. – the “Master of None” star will be performing in Mumbai May 24 and 25, and in Delhi May 26.
Ansari is scheduled to perform at the National Centre of Performing Arts and at Liberty Carnival Cinema in Mumbai, and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
After performing in India, he will head to Australia and Ireland.
Ansari began his tour in February this year after staying out of the public eye for a while following sexual misconduct allegations.
Ansari directly addressed those allegations during a stand-up in New York recently in which he said he had been waiting for a long time to discuss this issue as “it’s a terrifying thing to talk about” and that he needed time to process and determine what he wanted to say, according to a report on Vulture.com.
“There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” Ansari said at a “pop-up” show in New York that was attended by 200 people, according to the report on Vulture.com. “But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Jmd0PF)
