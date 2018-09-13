NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A power outage forced Indian American comedian Aziz Ansari to finish his stand-up set in the dark and without a microphone.
The Tennessean reports that Ansari was performing a sold-out show Sept. 10 at Zanies, when a downed power line cut the lights at the comedy nightclub. Nashville Electric Service confirmed the outage affected 3,700 customers, around a half-hour into Ansari’s show.
Attendee Chloe Shah said Ansari did an unamplified set for most of the show, and Zanies and his security team brought out candles and flashlights.
It was one of Ansari's first shows since a woman accused him in January of bad behavior during a date last year. Ansari apologized for making her feel uncomfortable during a sexual encounter he thought was consensual.
