Even though most of Aziz Ansari’s fans have been clamoring for a third season of “Master of None,” it’s not clear when and if that would happen. But in the meantime, fans can catch the Indian American actor/comedian in action in a new Netflix special.
Called “Aziz Ansari Right Now,” the new comedy special will premiere July 9.
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze, the teaser of the new show was unveiled July 1. The teaser shows Ansari casually hanging out in the green room and then taking the stage as spectators cheer him on.
In the special, coming close on the heels of a successful world tour, Ansari shares deep personal insights and hilarious takes on wokeness, family and the social climate, said Netflix.
The special, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is based on Ansari’s worldwide comedy tour, “Road to Nowhere,” which sold out in 75 cities in the U.S. and 12 countries abroad, including shows in Mumbai, Delhi, Sydney, London and Paris.
Before his standup tour, which began in Boston, Mass., Feb. 6, Ansari largely stayed out of the public eye ever since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him in January 2018.
Watch the teaser here:
