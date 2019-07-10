“Bard of Blood,” the new Netflix original starring Emraan Hashmi and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will premiere Sept. 27. All episodes of the series will be launched at the same time.
The series, based on Bilal Siddiqui’s novel of the same name, also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, and Rajit Kapoor, among others.
It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and co-created by Gaurav Verma and Siddiqui.
Netflix has also released a five-second motion poster of the Web series showing Hashmi in protective gear.
Here’s the official synopsis: The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing who are compromised before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.
Intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, the handler of the captured agents, realizes he must spearhead a clandestine mission to rescue his men. He reaches out to Kabir Anand (Hashmi), a Shakespeare professor and a former spy – a man who knows the terrain and politics of Balochistan inside out. Kabir must connect the dots from the cryptic information that he has at his disposal. The only way for Kabir to get the answers is to embark upon a dangerous journey and complete unfinished business.
