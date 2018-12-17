Leena Jay is a relatively new face on the music scene but the San Francisco Bay Area Indian American is already making a splash in the industry.
With her first single, “A-Status,” which is an upbeat track in a perfect blend of Hindi, Punjabi and English, Jay has proved that she is here to stay.
The song, which has been written by Balkaran Singh, Jay and Balbir Boparai, was released by Brand B Productions and later featured on Venus Music.
Rayman Bhullar of Hot Hot Jalebis is the music director of “A-Status,” which has been executive produced by Amen Panesar.
The video, shot by Psyoptic Media, keeps the viewers captivated and the song’s lyrics are relatable.
Jay told India-West that she wants to explore different sounds and deliver music which is unique, fresh and interesting. And if her first single is any indication, her dynamic vocal performance certainly sets her apart from the rest.
Jay told India-West that this is just the beginning. She confirmed that she is working on three more singles following which she’ll drop an album.
Her next song, “Bang Bang,” which is scheduled to release by 2019 spring is yet another upbeat song with a huge West Coast music influence.
Watch “A-Status” here:
