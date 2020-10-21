The CBS network’s reality show “The Amazing Race” kicked off its 32nd season Oct. 14, with the new show featuring a pair of Indian American siblings among the competitors.
The new season will celebrate over 1 million miles traveled as season 32 gets under way. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, “The Amazing Race” pits 11 teams of two against one another in a race around the world, competing in various competitions and challenges, with the winning team taking home ultimate bragging rights and a $1 million prize, according to CBS.
This season, sister and brother Aparna Dhinakaran and Eswar Dhinakaran will run the race while attempting to bring the grand prize home to the San Francisco Bay Area, a CBSLocal report in San Francisco said.
Aparna is the older of the two and resides in Berkeley while younger brother Eswar calls Fremont home, the report said.
Both are engineers and entrepreneurs who enjoy staying active and travel. Asked about what they are looking forward to most from their adventure, Aparna Dhinakaran told the media outlet: “Making a childhood dream a reality is sweet, but getting to do that with your sibling is the cherry on top,” adding, “I’m excited to spend more time with my brother! As we’ve gotten older, we don’t see each other as often as I’d like to. He’s a big blessing in my life and I’m excited to go on this adventure with him.”
Eswar responded: “Hopefully, we can learn to work better together and understand how to deal with each other’s flaws.”
“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on CBS and is streaming on CBS All Access.
