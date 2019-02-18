NEW YORK — Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for the second season of “New Amsterdam,” said being a part of the medical drama broadens his horizons.
Kher Feb. 17 treated his fans and followers to a Q&A session on Twitter, where a user asked him about the most rewarding part of playing doctor Kapoor in the show.
“Being part of ‘New Amsterdam’ broadens my horizons. Both as an actor and as a person. It is also fantastic to represent my country in a show which deals with love, compassion and diversity,” Kher tweeted.
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the U.S., the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor, Max Goodwin, played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
Another fan asked as to when he and his actress-politician wife, Kiron Kher, will be seen working on-screen together with him.
“Keep calm,” he replied.
Asked if he believes in luck, Kher said he first believes in hard work.
Kher, who was born in Shimla, is a Kashmiri Pandit. A user questioned him as to who will make a movie on Kashmiri Hindus, if he can’t?
He replied: “Sometimes raising a voice is more important than making a film.”
