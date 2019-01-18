Kolkata-based photographer Ronny Sen’s directorial debut, “Cat Sticks,” which is set to have its world premiere at the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival, is the only Indian film to have made the lineup this year.
The festival, which will take place Jan. 25-31 in Park City, Utah, is entirely run and organized by filmmakers.
The 94-minute film, which stars Tanmay Dhanania, Sumeet Thakur, Joyraj Bhattacharjee, Rahul Dutta, Saurabh Saraswat, Sreejita Mitra, Raja Chakravorty and Kalpan Mitra, will be screened in the narrative features section Jan. 27. A second screening has been scheduled for Jan. 31.
The film follows the story of a group of desperate addicts in Kolkata who chase brown sugar but the permanent intoxication they seek proves elusive.
Sen brings the bold style of his fine art photography to this story about an underground community of junkies who scrounge out a living on the streets of Kolkata, stated the film festival, adding that “at the core of Sen’s feature debut are the human connections between these forgotten souls—the director has clearly immersed himself in this world, and captures its textures, language and mannerisms with great sensitivity and style.”
The festival was launched in 1995 after a group of filmmakers weren’t accepted into the Sundance Film Festival. Two decades later, Slamdance has become a year-round organization fostering the development of unique and innovative filmmakers.
