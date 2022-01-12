LOS ANGELES – The Berlin Film Festival, whose jury is headed by Indian American director M. Night Shyamalan, will go ahead as an in-person event in February, 'Variety' has confirmed.
Although the European Film Market, which normally runs alongside the Berlinale, will be fully virtual, the organizers have said the festival will continue as planned, albeit with strict Covid protocols in place for delegates who decide to attend. The protocol will be revealed in the coming days.
A spokesperson for the festival told 'Variety': "We are very pleased with the positive signal from the authorities so far and feel encouraged to continue with the planning. We hope to be able to announce the final concept for the 2022 Berlinale very soon."
The update comes amid days of discussions between organizers and various levels of the German government. More details on how exactly the festival will unfold will be released later once the final details about the shape of the event have been ironed out with local authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.