British Indian filmmaker Bharat Nalluri is attached to direct “Unsound,” a crime thriller starring Anna Kendrick from a screenplay by Matthew Ross and Christopher Edwards, according to Deadline.
The Oscar-nominated Kendrick will play a New England state trooper, “privately struggling with irreversible hearing loss, who’s tasked with investigating the prison break of a notorious gang leader. As she digs deeper into the most dangerous case of her career, she uncovers a vast conspiracy that, coupled with her deteriorating condition, threatens to end her career — and her life,” according to the publication.
The Guntur, Andhra Pradesh native’s credits include “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” “MI-5” and “Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day.”
Nalluri is also the Emmy-, Golden Globe- and BAFTA-nominated director behind the 2006 HBO and BBC miniseries, “Tsunami: The Aftermath.”
