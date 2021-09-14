Bleecker Street has secured the U.S. rights to Indian American writer/director Geeta Malik’s new comedy, “India Sweets and Spices,” which made its world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.
The film stars Sophia Ali, Manisha Koirala, Adil Hussain, Rish Shah, Deepti Gupta and Ved Sapru.
In the movie, Alia Kapur (Ali) returns to her family’s posh suburban New Jersey home after a year away at college and upends their well-ordered life with her brash independence. After befriending Varun (Shah), the handsome son of the new owners of the local Indian grocery, she invites his family to a dinner party where family secrets are revealed.
Alia’s surprise turns to rebellion when she uncovers secrets about both her parents that push her toward a daring and ultimately hilarious confrontation.
The film will be released in theaters Nov. 19.
“India Sweets and Spices is a film so close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to be working with such a passionate team at Bleecker Street,” said writer/director Malik. “I know we’re in great hands for sharing our movie with the world.”
Madison Wells and SK Global Entertainment produced and financed the film. Producers are Naomi Despres (“Lizzie”), Sidney Kimmel (“Hell or High Water”), John Penotti (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Gigi Pritzker (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”). Executive producers are Adrian Alperovich, Kilian Kerwin, Mark O’Connor, Bruce Toll and Rachel Shane.
The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and CAA, alongside SKG and MW’s respective heads of business affairs, Brian Kornreich and Steve Tsoneff.
Bleecker Street recently released “Together,” starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan; the documentary, “The Loneliest Whale”; the Sundance comedy, “Dream Horse,” starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis; “Together Together” with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison; and the Colin Firth-Stanley Tucci film, “Supernova.”
