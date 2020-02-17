The worldwide rights to Indian American actress Sunita Mani’s science fiction comedy, “Save Yourselves!” which screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, have been acquired by Bleecker Street.
Ben Sinclair also stars in the 93-minute film which is directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson.
Mani and John Reynolds play the protagonists in this film in which a young Brooklyn couple head Upstate to “disconnect from their phones and reconnect with themselves. Cut off from their devices, they miss the news that the planet is under attack,” according to the 2020 edition of the festival.
The deal, according to Deadline, was negotiated between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with Endeavor Content, Film Constellation, FKKS’ Victoria Cook and Keshet Studios’ EVP Business Affairs Avital Onn Shachar on behalf of the filmmakers.
A summer theatrical release is being planned for the film produced by Keshet Studios, as per the publication.
