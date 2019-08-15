Actor Viveik Kalra and British Indian director Gurinder Chadha attend the “Blinded by the Light” U.K. gala screening at the Curzon Mayfair July 29 in London, England. Chadha returns to the director’s chair and helms another culturally sensitive film about a Pakistani teenager in England who falls in love with Bruce Springsteen and writing. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)