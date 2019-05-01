Streaming services have sharply changed the way viewers consume entertainment. Though BLK PRIME, a new subscription-based video on demand service may not be as popular as its competitors just yet, the diverse, entertaining and relatable content that the two-year-old Hayward, Calif.-based company is generating, is a great indicator that sooner or later you will be hooked.
BLK PRIME, which is available on Apple TV streaming services, iPhone and Android apps worldwide, has had a terrific start, producing a huge array of content and amassing a wide subscriber base in a short time. Covering all genres like dramas, sitcoms, reality, sports, and kids shows, it has already produced more than 100 episodes of various shows.
BLK PRIME, said the company, is currently working on providing even more entertainment options and has been purchasing content to give their international audiences and different cultures thousands of hours of diverse entertainment.
And interestingly, a lot of that content, filmed entirely in the U.S., is India-specific, featuring Indian American actors as well as renowned actors from India.
“It’s a multicultural platform and we feature content for multicultural audiences, including Indian audiences. There are a lot of options out there but with BLK PRIME, we are really focusing on Indian-based content. Our stories are very realistic so it’s not a typical stereotype,” LaLene Shepherd, chief operating officer at BLK PRIME, told India-West. “It features folks who live in the U.S. and have experiences like any person here would and we are casting Indian actors for it.
Shepherd said that people of all ages will enjoy the shows which have universal appeal.
“The only one that is a little bit traditional is ‘Dual Arrangement,’” said Shepherd. “From 18-year-olds to 50-year-olds is our demographic.”
The video over the top subscription service is a metric and analytical driven business, she noted.
“We are excited about expanding the number of partnerships with content providers as we increase our subscribers and their worldwide representation every month. It’s so beneficial for our partners, viewers and BLK PRIME that we use our data metrics to influence our programming decisions,” she told India-West.
The American entertainment company, founded by the Silicon Valley-based EFC Investment Group, specializes in original media programming, and has already tasted success with its first South Asian-specific show, “Dual Arrangement,” the first episode of which was released for viewers worldwide in October 2018.
Starring Bohemia, the popular American Pakistani Punjabi rapper, and Indian American actress/model Rachael Thundat, the first episode of the six-episodic series opened to rave reviews.
It stars the California-based rapper, whose real name is Roger David, as Ranvir, a charismatic and intense India native, who has taken on American culture, and Thundat as Radha, who is caught between traditions and love.
According to the official synopsis, “Radha is a beautiful ‘typical’ book smart domicile Indian girl who, keeps her promises to marry Ranvir in the perfectly arranged marriage but her body rebels against her on her wedding day as the wedding knot is tied and Ranvir holds her life in his – She can’t breathe.”
Bohemia, who is stepping into uncharted territory here, had earlier made clear on Twitter that he would be looking for a very “different” kind of a role to make his acting debut, stating, “If I ever acted on TV or film, I would love to do roles that are totally different from my music.”
Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Bohemia moved to the U.S. as a teen. His training began early, with his father serving as his first teacher.
Widely acknowledged as the pioneer of Punjabi rap, Bohemia has pretty much reinvented the ‘desi’ pop music scene, said BLK PRIME. The 39-year-old musician, whose debut album, “Vich Pardesan De,” made a splash, also made inroads into Bollywood with the Akshay Kumar film, “Chandni Chowk to China.”
“I am thrilled to work with BLK PRIME on ‘Dual Arrangement.’ This is a big leap for my career as a poet/rapper,” said Bohemia, who has over four million Twitter followers, and a similar number of likes on Facebook. “And that’s because I believe that, with this show, BLK PRIME will not only help me evolve as an entertainer, they will also pioneer a new trend of dramas that bring diversity into the entertainment scene worldwide.”
Those who have been waiting in anticipation for the second episode of “Dual Arrangement,” Shepherd had an update for them. The second episode will be released in about two weeks, she told India-West.
Knoxville, Tennessee, native Thundat, who moved to Los Angeles, Calif., in 2012 at the age of 18, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California in 2016.
Thundat, who currently has a series regular role on “Dredgewood,” has appeared on shows like “My Crazy Ex” and “Starwood U,” and films like “The Candle & The Curse.”
She performs monthly with The MaDJaCKRaTS Improv Troupe in Los Angeles and continues to train at Lauren Patrice Nadler Studios.
The other three shows that are in the works will also surely capture the attention of Indian American viewers: “Above All,” “My Way,” and “My Sweetest Pie.”
“Above All” stars the hugely popular Indian actor Siddharth Nigam, famous for playing roles in films like “Dhoom 3” and shows like “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat”; “My Way” features Jannat Zubair Rahmani of Colors TV’s “Phulwa” fame in the title role.
Those interested can sign up online on blkprime.com. to avail of the service at a monthly rate of $1.99. And if you’d like to test drive the service, BLK PRIME also offers a 30-day free subscription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.