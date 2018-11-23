By making an impact in her debut Hollywood film, “Blockers,” Indo-Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan showed that this was just the beginning of a long innings in showbiz.
The 23-year-old actress is now among The Hollywood Reporter’s “Next Gen Talent 2018,” a list of 20 rising stars who are “among the blockbuster breakouts and small-screen discoveries shaking up the industry.”
In “Blockers,” the directorial debut of Kay Cannon – writer of the “Pitch Perfect” series – when three parents stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.
Viswanathan played Kayla, the weed-smoking daughter of John Cena and Indian American actress Sarayu Rao. She followed that movie with Netflix’s “The Package.”
The actress, who pursued stand-up and sketch comedy in her native Newcastle, Australia, The Hollywood Reporter adds, has since booked Automatik’s real-life dramedy, “Bad Education,” where she’ll star opposite Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, and the lead role in Minhal Baig’s Black List feature, “Hala.”
Among the perks of being famous, she told the publication, “When Mindy Kaling followed me (on Instagram), that was a real pinch-me moment. For a brown girl who loves comedy, it’s like, come on, Mindy Kaling?!”
Indian American actress Mindy Kaling sent out her best wishes on Twitter to Viswanathan after the list came out. “Yassss. Congrats little sis!” Kaling wrote alongside a heart emoji.
While listing Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Issa Rae as her Hollywood role models, when asked the craziest way her life has changed, she said: “My Instagram used to just be my friends, and now I have a lot of strangers who are giving their input all the time.”
