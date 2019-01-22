As the Freddie Mercury biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” continues its golden run at the box office, it is also emerging as a strong best film contender for every prestigious award in Hollywood. After a hit at the recently concluded Golden Globes, the movie has now picked up an Oscar nomination. Also nominated for the 2019 Oscars is “Period. End of Sentence,” a film set in India on the taboos around menstruation.
“Period. End of Sentence” is among five nominees in the ‘Documentary Short Subject’ category. Other nominees in the category include “Black Sheep,” “End Game,” “Lifeboat” and “A Night at the Garden.”
“Bohemian Rhapsody,” which tells the story of British rock band Queen and its lead singer Mercury, who was of Indian Parsi descent, has earned five nominations, including for ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Actor.’
The other nominees for the best picture award include “A Star Is Born,” “Roma,” “Green Book,” “The Favourite,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and “Vice.”
“Bohemian Rhapsody” has also been nominated in the sound mixing, sound editing and film editing categories.
Pakistani American actor Kumail Nanjiani and actress Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees Jan. 22.
At the Golden Globes, “Bohemian Rhapsody” won the award for ‘Best Motion Picture – Drama,’ and actor Rami Malek, who takes on the role of Mercury, took home the ‘Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama’ award. In his speech, Malek paid a glowing tribute to Mercury and heaped praise on the band Queen. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Qw3PuY)
The son of Bomi and Jer Bulsara, who were followers of the Zoroastrian religion, Mercury was born in Zanzibar. He spent the bulk of his childhood in India where he attended St. Peter’s boarding school in Panchgani in Maharashtra. The Bulsara family moved to Middlesex, England in 1964.
“Period. End of Sentence” is about women in India fighting against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation and delves upon the work of real life ‘Pad Man’ Arunachalam Muruganathan.
The film is executive produced by Guneet Monga and is co-produced by Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, which has backed films like “The Lunchbox” and “Masaan.”
Ecstatic about making the cut, Monga told IANS: “We made it... It is beyond everything we thought.”
Directed by award-winning Iranian American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film was created by The Pad Project, an organization established by an inspired group of students at Oakwood School in Los Angeles, Calif., and their teacher, Melissa Berton.
The 26-minute film follows girls and women in Hapur in northern India and their experience with the installation of a pad-making machine in their village.
The 91st Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC Feb. 24.
— With IANS inputs
