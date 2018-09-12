“Nari to ek phool hai, Mardon se ye cool hai (a woman is a pretty flower and so much cooler than men), Mana nari cool hai, par pati ke charan ki dhool hai (a woman may be cool, but she is still equivalent to the dust of her husband’s feet).”
The above lyrics (more or less) of a song that played before the curtains rose, underscores the jist of the play, “The Perfect Wife,” which was performed Sept. 8 at the Eldorado Performing Arts Center in Placentia, Calif.
In the Hindi comedy play, Prakash, the urbane owner of an advertising agency, an industry known to employ progressive minds, is clueless regarding the views and aspirations of educated, modern women about balancing work and family – poor guy. It falls upon his perfect wife, played by Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon, to drive the lesson home.
Prakash (Nitin Jagdissh) is from Patna and his wife, Tina (Dhillon), is from Chandigarh. Although they throw Bihari-Sardar stereotypes to mock each other, and raise laughs, the two have a loving relationship. However, things change when Tina airs a certain thought: Now that their son has been packed off to a boarding school, Tina had ample time on her hands. So, wouldn’t it be great if she went to work at Prakash’s company?
Prakash balks at the idea and tries to convince her that women are better suited for home-employment and, moreover, beauty and brains never come in the same package – statements such as these that he has to backtrack from time to time.
Even though Tina reminds him that they first met when Prakash hired her to work at his company more than 15 years ago, he refuses to acknowledge her capabilities and look beyond her good looks, which he admires.
Soon after, Tina’s cousin Lina arrives – bulky, dressed in oversized outfits and sporting a curly-mop hairstyle that covers half her face. She, too, is apparently super-smart, like Tina, and, like her, covets a job in Prakash’s company, only to be refused.
The family includes Prakash’s sister, Aarti (Madhuri), who is not as educated as Tina and Lina, and as a result is kept languishing in India by her U.S. settled husband on one pretext or another. Aarti’s penchant for speaking gujju-laced broken English is among several comedic factors in the play.
Yet, Tina and Aarti share a bond. Aarti is the first person Tina takes into confidence on the “Lina” issue. However, the servant, Damru (Lilliput), gets a whiff of “dal me kala” (something fishy) when he recalls that he has never seen Tina and Lina together and tries to unmask the charade.
Prakash’s gay employee PL joins the ensemble onstage from time to time going full-throttle with effeminate flamboyance and mannerisms.
Lina finally lands a job at Prakash’s competitor Kailash’s (Vinod Kapoor) company. Things come to a head when Kailash shows up at home. Not finding Lina there, he sings her praises to the family, discloses how brilliant she is and how she has vaulted his company to success. He also confesses his love for Lina and that puts Tina in a bind. She realizes that only full disclosure on her part can clear the misunderstanding.
Dhillon came into the limelight with Yash Chopra’s “Trishul” and then gained fame with “Noorie” in 1979. She went on to star in such popular films as “Yeh Vada Raha” and “Sohni Mahiwal.”
She has acted in films of several Indian languages and has ventured into theater and television serials. In this play, her double role showcases her acting chops. She is also credited with the story idea. The play is directed by Nitin Jagdissh and written by Ashutosh Sinha.
Babu Patel of Tisha Entertainment and Sanjay Shah of Intelty, Inc., along with Kaushik Patel of Elegant Creations and Mihir Gandhi, presented the Southern California show.
