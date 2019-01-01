Bolly X, the Bollywood-inspired dance fitness program, was featured on ABC’s hit reality show, “Shark Tank,” Dec. 9.
In the episode, Indian American Shahil Patel, the workout’s co-founder and CEO, made a pitch strong enough to push the judges to dance but not strong enough for them to invest in his company. And even though there was no deal, Patel was happy to showcase his company’s achievements on the show.
“I was so excited when Bolly X was invited to be on ‘Shark Tank,’” Patel said in a statement. “It was an amazing experience to share what we’ve accomplished so far and how much more we hope to accomplish!”
Bolly X’s 50-minute cardio workout cycles between higher- and lower-intensity dance sequences to get people moving, sweating, and smiling, according to its website.
“The music, seen in countless Indian films, is full of dancing and music that makes you feel like a rock star,” Patel said on the show, before inviting the ‘sharks’ to join a routine. “What if we can combine the fun, the energy, the excitement of Bollywood into a workout?”
Even though the sharks, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Bethenny Frankel and Rohan Oza, were impressed with the routines, none of them were convinced to give Patel what he wanted: $375,000 for eight percent of his business. According to Forbes, their enthusiasm wavered after they learnt that he has raised $1.7 million over the past five years for the business to record videos and launch the platform without much profit to show for it. Also, added the report, he wasn’t able to articulate a clear path towards solvency and profitability.
Bolly X began as an instructor certification program in 2013, launching group exercise classes in gyms and dance studios nationwide. They recently launched Bolly X on-demand for those who wish to work out at home or on the road. In celebration of this milestone, Bolly X, said a release, is offering a lifetime on-demand membership for $49.
